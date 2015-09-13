What's interesting however is that of all the auditions Havva could have done in 2012, it was while now full-time judge Rita Ora was a guest judge on the panel.

"Don't I recognise you?" Ora says as she attempts to place her face, seen here giving one of four yeses to the hopeful.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kw6a1E0NP0Q

"I got to bootcamp but I wasn't ready," Havva explains. Indeed, on her Starnow page she added:

"I recently got to the live judges auditions at the X Factor, but nerves got the better of me so Gary Barlow and the crew told me to progress and come back next year."

Will it be second time lucky for Havva? Tune in to X Factor tonight at 8:00pm to find out.