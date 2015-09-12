Cheryl delighted as Monica Michael returns to X Factor
"I got it wrong big time," says Cheryl as the judge admits saying no to Monica last year was her "biggest regret"
2014 X Factor contestant Monica Michael returns to The X Factor tonight as Cheryl Fernandez-Versini admits letting her go last year was her "biggest regret".
Monica made it through to 2014's Six Chair Challenge section of the show. However, her rendition of Olly Murs's Troublemaker didn't hit the right notes with Cheryl and she wasn't granted a chair in her Girls category, thereby losing a spot at Judges' Houses.
"I'm so happy to see you," Cheryl says as Monica takes to the stage on tonight's show. "I got it wrong big time," she adds. "You were the biggest regret of my category last year."
Monica admits she's not just returned for herself, but to lead by example for the children she works with on a local music initiative in North London. "I've got to show them that if you don't succeed you keep going back."
Will it be second time lucky for Monica? Tune in to the X Factor from 8:00pm tonight on ITV.