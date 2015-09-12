"I'm so happy to see you," Cheryl says as Monica takes to the stage on tonight's show. "I got it wrong big time," she adds. "You were the biggest regret of my category last year."

Monica admits she's not just returned for herself, but to lead by example for the children she works with on a local music initiative in North London. "I've got to show them that if you don't succeed you keep going back."

Advertisement

Will it be second time lucky for Monica? Tune in to the X Factor from 8:00pm tonight on ITV.