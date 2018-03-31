Fans and celebrities including Laura Whitmore replied to wish him well for the upcoming broadcast, which will air from 7pm on ITV this Saturday 31st March.

Dec will be presenting without Ant McPartlin this Saturday, but regular co-hosts Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern are set to have "expanded" roles in the ITV show for the next two episodes.

Last week's episode of Saturday Night Takeaway was pulled from the schedules, but Dec announced that this Saturday's episode as well as the series finale live from Orlando, Florida would go ahead.

Whilst I never thought I'd be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we've decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead. We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.

Dec will be the only live presenter in this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway. However, Ant will still appear in prerecorded segments of the show.

Guests for this Saturday's episode include Stephen Merchant as the Star Guest Announcer, band The Script for Singalong Live and Paloma Faith, who will be the star in the End of the Show Show.

