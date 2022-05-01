SAS star Rudy Reyes says next episode features “most dangerous” moment

Reyes is a conservationist, martial arts instructor, actor and former active duty United States Marine, so it would seem like he's seen it all - until now.

The brand new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins is airing weekly, with new Chief Instructor Rudy Reyes having taken over from Ant Middleton.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Reyes was asked whether anything particularly challenged him, and he spoke about an event that occurs in this week's episode where the team were travelling with mules.

Reyes responded: "There's an episode down the way of mule packing through these cliffs. It might have been the most dangerous thing to get there.

"These wild freaking - they say they're domesticated - these wild animals, barking dogs on these cliffs. Holy smokes, I saw not just my life flash before my eyes, but the recruits' eyes flashed before their eyes. And in between, the donkeys are having sex breaks and stuff.

"I mean, it was insane. And now imagine you’ve got cameramen running around. There were so many challenges. As a team, we handled it in front of the camera, behind the camera and in our hearts and our souls."

A mule in SAS: Who Dares Wins Channel 4/Pete Dadds

On whether anything surprised him, Reyes admitted that some of his assumptions and preconceptions were challenged by the recruits.

He said: "I'll tell you something, I was very surprised that some of the smallest people physically did so freaking good. And I've learned to change some of my viewpoints about who I think can be in the special operations."

Chatting with RadioTimes.com, Reyes also recently revealed that, when approached about the role, he first thought he was being asked to be Ant Middleton's assistant, before realising they wanted him for the top job.

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

