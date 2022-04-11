As well as the new SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line-up , there were two new SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors added to the show for this year.

Channel 4's SAS: Who Dares Wins returned for season 7 last night (Sunday, 10th April) with 20 new recruits gearing up to pass the Special Forces selection process.

Former US Navy Seal Remi Adeleke joined the Directing Staff, while Ex-US Marine Rudy Reyes took over from Ant Middleton as the new Chief Instructor.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Reyes says he initially thought he was going to be Middleton's assistant on the show.

Asked if he reached out to Middleton ahead of the series, he said: "You know what I kind of thought we would be friends. I'm such a sweetheart. I initially believed they wanted me as an assistant instructor. And then somehow somehow, John Cahn, I think after my first recce, he said, 'Well, we think you're the best for Chief Instructor' and I said, 'What? You've got to be freaking kidding me!"

Coming from an Army background, Reyes said he wasn't "nervous" to take on the role of Chief Instructor, however, he did feel pressure due to the "high bar" set by Middleton, who left the show after five years last year.

He continued: "I was not nervous, I was concerned about the high bar. And I thought the entire programme and to include Ant was very high bar - top shelf. I have a faith and confidence in my abilities. I've been leading men for a long time in war and in conflict. However, I respect that I'm in a new environment with a new culture, and I wanted to do the best I could to respect Billy and Foxy and everything that came before to respect the audience as well. I did everything I could do to respect."

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 airs on Channel 4 on Sundays at 9pm. While you're waiting, check out more of our Entertainment and Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.