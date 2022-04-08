Who is Remi Adeleke? Meet SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor

They'll be hoping to impress and pass the selection process, while under the watchful eye of the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors .

A new batch of recruits are about to be put through their paces on SAS: Who Dares Wins .

This year sees Rudy Reyes join the series as chief instructor, taking over from Ant Middleton who starred on the show from the first season in 2015.

But, Reyes isn't the only new directing staff for season 7, with former Navy Seal Remi Adeleke also joining the show for 2022, following Melvyn Downes' exit last year.

So, who is Remi?

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Remi Adeleke?

Age: 39

Instagram: @remiadeleke

Remi Adeleke was born in West Africa, but following the death of family members, moved to US and permanently relocated in the Bronx, New York.

He joined the US Navy in 2002, and later became a Navy Seal. Outside of the military, he is also an actor and an author.

In 2019, Remi published his book: Transformed: A Navy SEAL's Unlikely Journey from the Throne of Africa, to the Streets of the Bronx, to Defying All Odds.

Speaking about joining the team, Adeleke said: “Since I departed from the military in 2016 my main focus in life has been to inspire, motivate and educate people — whether through writing, speaking or visual storytelling."