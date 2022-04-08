Who is Remi Adeleke? Meet SAS: Who Dares Wins instructor
Everything you need to know about Remi Adeleke as he joins the SAS directing staff.
A new batch of recruits are about to be put through their paces on SAS: Who Dares Wins.
They'll be hoping to impress and pass the selection process, while under the watchful eye of the SAS: Who Dares Wins instructors.
This year sees Rudy Reyes join the series as chief instructor, taking over from Ant Middleton who starred on the show from the first season in 2015.
But, Reyes isn't the only new directing staff for season 7, with former Navy Seal Remi Adeleke also joining the show for 2022, following Melvyn Downes' exit last year.
So, who is Remi?
Here's everything you need to know.
Who is Remi Adeleke?
Age: 39
Instagram: @remiadeleke
Remi Adeleke was born in West Africa, but following the death of family members, moved to US and permanently relocated in the Bronx, New York.
He joined the US Navy in 2002, and later became a Navy Seal. Outside of the military, he is also an actor and an author.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
In 2019, Remi published his book: Transformed: A Navy SEAL's Unlikely Journey from the Throne of Africa, to the Streets of the Bronx, to Defying All Odds.
Speaking about joining the team, Adeleke said: “Since I departed from the military in 2016 my main focus in life has been to inspire, motivate and educate people — whether through writing, speaking or visual storytelling."
SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 will air on Channel 4 on Sunday 10th April at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1