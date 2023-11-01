Ferguson will join Loose Women regular panellists Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards to not only launch the campaign, but also to open up about her breast cancer diagnosis and resulting mastectomy.

Ferguson revealed the news of her diagnosis earlier this year, but this marks the first time she's opened up about it on TV.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ahead of the show, Ferguson said: “I almost missed the screening appointment that saved my life. I couldn’t face a journey into London on a hot day this summer and it was only my sister Jane’s insistence that I went that persuaded me.

“My cancer was completely symptom-free. I never found a lump and did not feel ill. My experience underlines the vital importance of getting screened when you’re called in. It’s a matter of grave concern that 1.2 million mammogram appointments have been missed, according to the latest figures, many of them during the pandemic."

More like this

She added: “I am proud to be supporting the campaign by Loose Women, backed by NHS England, to persuade women to catch up on missed appointments and to turn up when they are called in. Don't skip your screening - it could save your life as it did mine."

The Loose Women panel. Ken McKay/ITV

Having been a core part of the ITV schedule since its debut in 1999, Loose Women has a whopping 27 seasons under its belt and has seen over 50 panellists come and go with their own share of controversial or important statements.

The show has a weekly reach of 2.9 million, so it's safe to say that Ferguson's message will be one that will resonate with the Loose Women audience.

Read more:

Leading research and support charity, Breast Cancer Now, have welcomed the new campaign and said: “We’re extremely grateful to Loose Women for shining a bright spotlight on breast screening as part of their ‘Don’t Skip Your Screening’ campaign and highlighting the important issue of tackling the shortfall in women having breast screening caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since COVID, almost a million fewer women have undergone routine screening (comparing 2018-19/19-20 to 2020/21-21/22) and as of August 2023, we estimate that around 6,000 women in England are living with undiagnosed breast cancer, largely because of disruption to routine screening.

“Breast screening is a vital tool in helping to detect breast cancer at the earliest possible stage, when treatment is more likely to be successful. We encourage all women to attend breast screening appointments when invited and to regularly check their breasts, reporting any unusual changes to their GP as soon as possible.”

Loose Women continues at 12.30pm every weekday.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.