This comes after a successful multi-channel launch night, with 2.6 million viewers tuning in for Big Brother across ITV1 and ITV2 on all devices.

As per ITV, Big Brother: The Launch was "the most streamed show of the day across ITVX, the ITV1 show ranked number one in its timeslot for both total viewers and young adults (16-34) and Big Brother was the UK's number one show of the day for young adults (16-34) across all networks".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

According to figures from ITV, this makes it "the biggest launch since it aired on Channel 4, which ended in 2010". "It attracted 1m 16-34 TV viewers across the two channels (ITV1 & ITV2)," the channel added.

Hallie was the third person to be evicted from the Big Brother house.

The 18-year-old was the up for the public vote against fellow housemates Dylan and Trish, with the public ultimately deciding to evict Hallie.

Hallie in Big Brother. ITV/Initial TV ITV

Following her eviction, Hallie told hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best: "I loved it. Honestly, that was amazing. My mum is the one person I wanted to see first... but the feeling that I got from the crowd, I loved it.

"Thank you so much. My mouth is dry. I honestly have no idea [why I'm out], everything happens for a reason. "

The next nominations are yet to be revealed, but with a Halloween twist in store, anything could happen!

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.