The BBC received 424 complaints about the plunging neckline of Ora’s white trouser suit, and many viewers took to the Points of View message board to vent their disapproval about the new judge’s attire.

In a thread entitled ‘One Show boobs…’, viewers complained that Ora’s decision to wear nothing underneath her Ermanno Scervino blazer worn wasn’t suitable for a family show.

One user wrote: “Thankfully my 7 year old boy is elsewhere.. Come on BBC, make the woman put a vest on”, while another asked: “Where on earth have the BBC's standards and sense of moral responsibility gone?”

A BBC spokesperson said: "The One Show allows guests to choose their own attire and pop stars often opt for something glamorous or striking. We didn’t feel that Rita’s outfit would be outside of most viewers’ expectations of that of a major pop star, but we appreciate that tastes vary.”

Offcom also received 28 complaints but Twitter users have rushed to defend the Hot Right Now singer’s garb:

Ricky Wilson has claimed that Ora is “naughtier” than previous judges Jessie J and Kylie Minogue.

He said: “She’s a lot naughtier than Kylie and Jessie. Look at her!”

The Voice UK returns at 7pm on Saturday (10th January) on BBC1