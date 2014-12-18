Kosovo-born Ora, 23, had her breakthrough after she featured on DJ Fresh’s 2012 hit “Hot Right Now”. She has since gone on to enjoy a stream of solo number ones and has received over 200 million hits on YouTube. She has previously collaborated with big names including Calvin Harris, Australian rapper Iggy Azalea and fellow The Voice judge Will.i.am.

It is hoped that Ora, who previously worked as a guest judge on X Factor, will prove a ratings hit for the show which has struggled to match the success of its ITV competitors. Will.i.am said: “Rita is sweet, spicy and sassy – she’s going to be a great addition to the coaches team.”

As well as making her debut on The Voice in 2015, Ora will also be gracing the big screen in Fifty Shades of Grey, playing Christian Gray’s sister Mia.