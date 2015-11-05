"I think it's a good theme," he added.

It follows last week's 'This is me' theme, which saw the acts perform a song they felt best represented the kind of artist they want to be.

Among the songs being performed this weekend Rita Ora's Girls category member Louisa Johnson is doing her own twist on Michael Jackson's Billie Jean. Louisa says she doesn't think anyone will "expect" her version of the well-known track. The 17-year-old has also revealed she'll have backing dancers, teasing she "might" dance, too.

More like this

Cheryl's group 4th Impact will be rather fittingly singing Girls Aloud's Sound of the Underground (apparently they didn't know it before this week. Tut, tut!). "It's an honour for us to sing this song," the group said.

Fellow group Reggie n Bollie will be singing Slash track Beautifully Dangerous while Nick Grimshaw's act Mason Noise will be singing Womack & Womack's Teardrops. Seann Miley Moore will perform California Dreamin by Mamas and Papas, Max Stone is singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow and (ooh la la) Monica Michael will sing Beyonce's Crazy In Love and it's a "new sexy version" according to the show's vocal coach.

Meanwhile Anton Stephans is getting another chance to perform Bang Bang by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj after forgetting the lyrics during Boot Camp.

The full song list will be released tomorrow as it's also been revealed this weekend will see the acts face another double elimination.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV