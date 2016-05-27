The 10 confirmed Britain's Got Talent finalists are now waiting to take to the stage this Saturday night (7:30 - 10:00pm on ITV) where they'll hope to do enough to scoop the £250,000 prize and a spot on this year's Royal Variety Performance.

Two more acts will join the line-up come the final.

One is a Wildcard voted for by the public (voting took place last night between the five acts who placed third in this year's semi-finals) and the other is the judges' choice. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will choose theirs from all of the acts voted out during the semi-finals.

More like this

If you find your Friday night is lost without BGT, you can still get a blast of Ant and Dec with the co-hosts' story played out on Channel 5 at 9pm.

Advertisement

See the Britain's Got Talent final from 7:30pm on ITV this Saturday night