Why is Britain's Got Talent not on TV tonight?
The semi-finals are done and dusted, now the victorious acts must wait to take to the stage during Saturday's grand final
If you've clicked on this article than it probably means you've got quite used to filling your evenings this week with Britain's Got Talent.
Alas, this year's semi-finals are over. Done and dusted. In its place tonight you'll find live international football as England play Australia in a pre-Euro 2016 friendly.
The 10 confirmed Britain's Got Talent finalists are now waiting to take to the stage this Saturday night (7:30 - 10:00pm on ITV) where they'll hope to do enough to scoop the £250,000 prize and a spot on this year's Royal Variety Performance.
Two more acts will join the line-up come the final.
One is a Wildcard voted for by the public (voting took place last night between the five acts who placed third in this year's semi-finals) and the other is the judges' choice. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will choose theirs from all of the acts voted out during the semi-finals.
More like this
If you find your Friday night is lost without BGT, you can still get a blast of Ant and Dec with the co-hosts' story played out on Channel 5 at 9pm.
See the Britain's Got Talent final from 7:30pm on ITV this Saturday night