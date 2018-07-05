And we still don't know whether the four Love Island stars leaving will be comprised of two couples, or four individuals from different pairs in the villa. As they're not coupled up, Wes and Georgia are immune from the vote-off.

But who would you want to see leave the villa tonight?

There are currently record numbers of islanders in the villa, with a total of 20 cast members crammed into the villa. So much so, the living room has had to be converted into a makeshift bedroom.

So with four islanders leaving, a bit of maths means that a whopping fifth of the entire cast will be culled from the villa tonight.

Currently leading the poll for who viewers want to be evicted from the villa with over 29% of the vote are Josh and Kaz. Since returning from Casa Amor, the pair's budding relationship has left Georgia in tears - so perhaps it's unsurprising they're currently out of favour with fans.

Other favourites for the chop tonight include 'Muggy' Megan and new boy Alex, as well as Doctor Alex and new girl Grace.

Meanwhile it's been revealed that the Love Island cast haven't been watching the World Cup matches - and they won't be watching England v. Sweden this weekend, either!

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2