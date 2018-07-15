Who are the guests on Love Island: Aftersun?

This week, Love Island: Aftersun welcomes guests Scott Mills, Lucy Fallon and Bobby Cole Norris.

Scott Mills

BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills is so much of a Love Island fan that he can often be seen popping up in the sponsor adverts alongside his colleague Chris Stark.

Scott has been a mainstay on Radio 1 for the past 20 years, and currently presents a weekday show on the station between 1pm-4pm.

Lucy Fallon

Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon plays Bethany Platt in the ITV soap.

The 22-year-old has won numerous awards and gained plenty of praise for her portrayal of the show's hard-hitting child grooming storyline.

Bobby Cole Norris

The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Cole Norris is also a Love Island superfan - he's always tweeting about the ITV2 show.

Bobby has also appeared on E4's Celebs Go Dating, as well as Iain Stirling's Celebability.

Love Island: Aftersun airs Sunday 15th July at 10pm on ITV2