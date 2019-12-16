But who exactly are the stars of Dancing on Ice 2020?

Here’s a full reminder, plus what to expect on the night.

(Spoiler: Gemma Collins is making a comeback).

When is Dancing on Ice at Christmas on TV?

Dancing on Ice at Christmas is on Sunday 22nd December on ITV at 7pm.

The show will last for two hours.

Is Dancing on Ice at Christmas live? When was it recorded?

ITV’s Dancing on Ice at Christmas is NOT broadcast live.

In fact, the show was recorded a couple of weeks before, on 11th December 2019.

Who will host Dancing on Ice at Christmas?

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will, as usual, be standing rink-side to present the competition.

Who are the celebrities on Dancing on Ice at Christmas?

The following stars will be taking to the rink for the first time.

Unlike Strictly, the celebs that appear on the Christmas special aren't making a one-off appearance – they're the stars set to compete in the 2020 competition.

You can find out more about each star here. More information can be found out about the show’s professional skaters here.

Who are the judges on Dancing on Ice at Christmas?

As usual, this year’s competition will have four judges. They’ll be appearing on the Christmas special, as well as the live shows in 2020.

The judges are...

Jayne Torvill

Christopher Dean

Ashley Banjo – The Diversity dancer first judged the show in 2018

– The Diversity dancer first judged the show in 2018 John Barrowman – This year is the Doctor Who star's first year on the panel. Barrowman competed on the first series of Dancing on Ice in 2006 where – despite being one of the favourites to win – he was the fourth to be eliminated from the contest.

What will happen on Dancing on Ice at Christmas?

The festive special will see a special performance by judges Torvill and Dean, as well as the return of Gemma Collins – who famously rowed with judge Jason Gardiner during her stint on the show earlier this year.

We’ll also get to see the 12 celebs on the ice for the first time with their new professional dance partners.

ITV also promise there’ll be a “whole host of incredible performances featuring some very special guests”.

When will Dancing on Ice Return?

Dancing on Ice will return with a full series on Sunday 5th January on ITV at 6pm.

