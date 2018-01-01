When are The Great British Bake Off Christmas specials on TV?

The Great Christmas Bake Off air on Monday 25th December at 7:40pm and Monday 1st January at 7:40pm – both on Channel 4.

Who's in the Bake Off Christmas specials?

There are two different Bake Off episodes with the returning bakers split into two groups.

Paul Jagger, Beca Lyne-Pirkis, Selasi Gbormittah and Val Stones (below) compete in one episode.

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2017 (Channel 4)

This instalment sees the bakers face three "yummy yuletide challenges". Then, in order to maximise those festive tent decorations, Channel 4 is bringing us a second episode featuring Benjamina Ebuehi, Rob Billington, Rav Bansal and Sandy Docherty.

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2017 (Channel 4)

The only detail that we know about their bakes is that they will all have to make "something to celebrate in three delectable challenges".

With this in mind, we're predicting New Year's Eve party food and celebratory nibbles.

Who's presenting the Bake Off Christmas specials?

The Great British Bake Off Christmas special 2017 (Channel 4)

The stockings say it all. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back in the tent alongside presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Based on the snazzy clobber sported by Noel and Sandi last series, we can only predict they'll be rocking some truly jazzy Christmas jumpers in the tent this December.