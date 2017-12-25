Age: 51

From: Swansea

Twitter: @pauljagger31

More like this

Instagram: @pauljagger31

What has Paul been up to since Bake Off?

Paul has been very busy teaching baking classes, which are especially popular for hen and stag parties. The company, Bake with a Legend, also offers sessions with lots of other Bake Off alumni including Jane Beedle, Howard Middleton and Andrew Smyth.

Judging by Paul’s Twitter account, he's also been sharing his baking wisdom at numerous workshops and food festivals.

Outside of baking, Paul has kept his original job as a prison governor. In fact, Princess Anne recently asked him to bake her brownies when she visited his place of work.

Advertisement

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4