Name: Rav Bansal

Age: 28

Job: Baker

Series: Series 7

Week Eliminated: 6 (Botanical Week)

Twitter: @RavSBansal

What has Rav been up to since leaving Bake Off?

Although working as a student support officer when he originally appeared on the show, Rav is now a full-time baker. He also runs his own baking blog and posts many many pictures of his bakes on Instagram.

He still keeps in touch with his former Bake Off classmates, meeting up with the group to watch this year’s final.

