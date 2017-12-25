Name: Rob Billington

Age: 31

Job: Photographer

Series: 2

Week Eliminated: 5 (Pie Week)

Twitter: @robertbillingto ‏

What has Rob been up to since he left Bake Off?

Rob still works as a photographer, covering advertising fashion and a lot of food. He also still occasionally posts recipes to his blog page.

What else? Oh yeah: HE’S ACTUAL GROWN HIS HAIR. Instead of the relatively smart wavy locks her sported in Series 2, Rob now wears a longer style.

And there’s bad news for anyone who was a member of the “Rob Billington Can Squeeze My Icing Bag Any Day” Facebook page: it’s now been shut down. Surely now’s the time to resurrect the fandom, though?

The Great Christmas Bake Off will air on Monday 25th December at 7.40pm and Monday 1st January at 7.40pm – both on Channel 4