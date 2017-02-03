What time is the Celebrity Big Brother 2017 final on TV?

Celebrity Big Brother’s live final airs at 9pm on Friday 3 February on Channel 5.

Who is in the Celebrity Big Brother final?

There are six celebrities who are vying to win the All Stars and New Stars series: Jedward, James Cosmo, Kim Woodburn, Coleen Nolan, Bianca Gascoigne and Nicola McLean.

Who will win Celebrity Big Brother?

Jedward are one of the bookies’ favourites at the moment. The twins finished in third place when they starred on the show in 2011, so could they now go a few better and win?

Kim Woodburn has been unpleasant, argumentative, volatile…basically everything people enjoy watching in a CBB housemate. Could she actually win the whole thing? She wouldn’t be a popular choice, but this is the show that Stephen Bear won last year.

Nicola McLean’s fiery confrontations with Kim have won her a new legion of fans - despite saying she was "100% quitting" every 30 seconds - while Coleen Nolan and James Cosmo have largely been the more reserved and stoic of the group.

Bianca Gascoigne’s romance with Jamie O’Hara has been one of the main talking points of the series, but it’s unlikely to be enough to win the show.

How can I vote for my Celebrity Big Brother favourite?

All the phone numbers you need are available here.