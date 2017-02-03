Who is Nicola McLean? Celebrity Big Brother 2017
Everything you need to know about the former Page 3 model set to be returning to the Celebrity Big Brother house
Celebrity Big Brother 2017 housemates: Nicola McLean
Age: 28
Famous for: Glamour model
Twitter: @NicolaMcLean Instagram: @nicolamclean30
Bio: Non-League Wag Nicola is married to former Kettering Town footballer Tom Williams, has two sons, and came fourth in The Sun’s Best Page 3 Girl of All Time poll - yet she’s best known for appearing on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2008.
Yep, she's done the reality rounds, having also made Channel 5 appearances on shows like Help! I've Got a High Maintenance Wife and Generation Sex.
Here's Nicola getting up close and personal with Frankie Cocozza in the hot tub in 2012.
And here she is making her I'm a Celeb jungle entrance...