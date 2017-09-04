How many episodes will there be?

The Ibiza spin-off will run for six episodes.

Who’s heading off into the sun?

Chelsea regulars Jamie Laing, Frankie Gaff, Sam Thompson, Tiff Watson, Olivia Bentley, Alex Mytton, Georgina Toffolo (Toff), Mark-Francis Vandelli and Victoria Baker Harber will be joined by the new faces we met in the last series: Sam Prince, Harry Baron, Ella Willis, Mimi Bouchard and Daisy Robins.

Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey, meanwhile, will make a brief appearance – but Binky and JP will be notably absent as they settle into parenthood. You can watch their journey on Binky & JP’s Baby: Born in Chelsea.

What can we expect from the new series?

More drink throwing – hooray! Plus bad behaviour and break-ups… and a bald Jamie Laing.

Is there a trailer?

Yah, here you go…