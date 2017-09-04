What time is Made in Chelsea: Ibiza on TV?
Everything you need to know about the Chelsea-ites' summer in the sun
The SW3 gang are headed to Ibiza to pardy. To find out who’s going, how you can watch it and what’s going to happen, read on…
What time is it on TV?
Made in Chelsea: Ibiza concludes on Monday at 9pm on E4.
How many episodes will there be?
The Ibiza spin-off will run for six episodes.
Who’s heading off into the sun?
Chelsea regulars Jamie Laing, Frankie Gaff, Sam Thompson, Tiff Watson, Olivia Bentley, Alex Mytton, Georgina Toffolo (Toff), Mark-Francis Vandelli and Victoria Baker Harber will be joined by the new faces we met in the last series: Sam Prince, Harry Baron, Ella Willis, Mimi Bouchard and Daisy Robins.
Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey, meanwhile, will make a brief appearance – but Binky and JP will be notably absent as they settle into parenthood. You can watch their journey on Binky & JP’s Baby: Born in Chelsea.
More like this
What can we expect from the new series?
More drink throwing – hooray! Plus bad behaviour and break-ups… and a bald Jamie Laing.
Is there a trailer?
Yah, here you go…