"We're not bullies": Amir Khan confronts Iain Lee on final I'm A Celeb Extra Camp
The former boxing pro interrupts the ITV2 I'm a Celebrity interview to deny he's a bully
A bit of ongoing unpleasantry from 2017's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! threatened to boil over after the grand finale on Sunday night, as Amir Khan confronted Iain Lee on Extra Camp about chatter of perceived bullying.
Amir had returned for the final edition of the ITV2 show, and decided it was time to drag up an uncomfortable topic when presenter Scarlett Moffat had asked him if he would be remaining pals with Dennis Wise and second-placer Jamie Lomas in the real world.
"Ah definitely", he said, before calling across the jungle studio to radio presenter Iain: "and Iain - we're not bullies. We're not bullies, mate".
In recent weeks, fans have criticised Amir, Dennis and Jamie of 'bullying' Iain, after Dennis had banned Iain from partaking in a Bushtucker trial.
Somewhat taken aback by Amir's call, Iain said, "I've never used that word, no," before Amir decided, perhaps wisely, to move on: "Anyway, we'll talk about that later."
Earlier on, during the I'm A Celeb finale, Iain had said of Amir and his pals: "I’ve got so much respect for all of them, I’ve got no beef with any of them."
In more pleasant news, chirpy fan favourite Georgia Toffolo was named Queen of the Jungle on Sunday.