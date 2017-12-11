"Ah definitely", he said, before calling across the jungle studio to radio presenter Iain: "and Iain - we're not bullies. We're not bullies, mate".

In recent weeks, fans have criticised Amir, Dennis and Jamie of 'bullying' Iain, after Dennis had banned Iain from partaking in a Bushtucker trial.

Somewhat taken aback by Amir's call, Iain said, "I've never used that word, no," before Amir decided, perhaps wisely, to move on: "Anyway, we'll talk about that later."

Earlier on, during the I'm A Celeb finale, Iain had said of Amir and his pals: "I’ve got so much respect for all of them, I’ve got no beef with any of them."

In more pleasant news, chirpy fan favourite Georgia Toffolo was named Queen of the Jungle on Sunday.