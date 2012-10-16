IT'S INEDIBLE! OTHERWISE, V GOOD

Mary Berry is the epitome of good old-fashioned British politeness. She is always as positive as can be. The flipside of this is that very mild criticism from Mary actually means your bake is a write-off. “A little bit dry, and a little bit lacking in flavour,” she told the doomed Sarah-Jane in week seven. Translation: this tastes like carpet.

ME, PAUL. YOU, CONTESTANT

Not for nothing does Sue Perkins refer to Paul as “Silverback”. While Mary confines herself to judicious comments, the King Gorilla likes to get physical: sniffing James’s yeast (week two), drawing himself up to his full height to shake Ryan's hand (week six) and, memorably, grabbing Sarah Jane’s strudel dough and slamming it onto the worktop, in GBBO’s most erotically charged scene ever (week five).

MY GOD! YOU'VE DONE SOMETHING RIGHT!

Paul Hollywood is so hard to please that when a baker does earn his admiration, it's quite a moment. Less soppy viewers than me might even have welled up as Paul looked Ryan in the eye in week five, and said, "You've... absolutely nailed that." And in week two, Cathryn's flatbread earned the ultimate accolade: Paul laughing in pleased disbelief that her crazy scheme had worked. "Spiced mango?! Yee-heh-ees! Get in there!"

