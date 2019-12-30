The trio were driving uphill when Chris Harris stopped to get out of his Renault 4 GTI - which soon started rolling back towards a shocked McGuiness.

Unable to catch up with his car, Harris could only call out to his co-presenter as his runaway car gained a worrying amount of speed.

Luckily the Take Me Out frontman was able to reverse out the way in time, as Harris' car eventually tumbled onto its side. Unfortunately for Harris, his Renault was damaged beyond repair, meaning he could not use it for the rest of the trip.

Viewers at home took to Twitter to express their shock at the presenter's near accident:

Though some were more concerned about McGuiness' car than the presenter himself:

The Nepal trip was the first special featuring the new line-up of presenters, which went down well with some fans:

The special also coincided with a new trailer for the upcoming 28th series of the popular motoring show, which included stunts such as Flintoff bungee jumping in car(!). The new series is due to broadcast early in 2020 and sees Flintoff, McGuinness, and Harris returning for the second series as presenters.

The Top Gear Nepal Special is available on BBC iPlayer now