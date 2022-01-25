During the new episodes, many of the Too Hot to Handle season 3 contestants managed to find love on the show. One of those couples is Beaux and Harry, who left the show in a relationship.

Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle may only have arrived on Netflix last week, but there's one thing many viewers who binged the whole thing (including us) want to know - are the Too Hot to Handle couples still together?

The pair met on the series, which launched on January 19th, and despite not originally being attracted to one another, managed to find a connection.

Although the episodes only aired recently, the season was filmed last year, so a lot of time has already passed.

Here's everything we know so far about Beaux and Harry and whether they're still together today.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Are Too Hot To Handle's Beaux and Harry still together?

Harry Johnson and Beaux Raymond ended the season in a relationship, after Harry asked her to be his girlfriend in episode 9.

They left a lot richer too, as Lana announced that they were both the Too Hot to Handle season 3 winners, and would be going home with the $90,000 cash prize.

It's not yet known whether they're still an item, but Harry did drop the L-word during the final, so things looked promising.

Speaking to the camera, the 29-year-old tree surgeon said: "We went from nothing, to being in love."

We do know that they were still an item when they left the show, with the pair flying home together.

Following their flight home in February 2021, it was recently reported that Beau, Harry and another contestant, Jackson (real name Matthew) were prosecuted and fined after verbally abusing the cabin crew on their British Airways flight.

A court heard that it came after they had been repeatedly told to put facemasks on and tone down their kissing and intimate behaviour during the flight.

According to The Sun, Jackson is said to have spat at a member of the airways staff before asking them to ‘look up his mum’ - who is Baroness Patricia Scotland, Britain's first female attorney general.

Upon landing, the trio were arrested and fined £3,000 each. They have since apologised.

Harry told: “I hope when people do watch the show, they realise that our characters aren't what's been portrayed and obviously it just was a drunk mistake.”

Beaux sad: “Definitely. I'm sorry to everyone and nothing like that has ever, ever happen again.”

Meanwhile, Jackson added: “Our behaviour was immature and irresponsible and it’s weighed heavy on all us, and we're just really looking to move forward from it as quickly as possible.”

Jackson, Beaux and Harry are expected to return for the reunion show on Wednesday 26th January, where viewers will find out which couples are still together, and what happened after filming.

With most of the Too Hot to Handle couples, distance has got in the way of them continuing their relationships outside of the show as they tend to have an international cast.

The couple both reside in the UK, but with Harry in Middlesbrough and Beaux in Kent, there is still a four-hour journey. Will they be able to make the distance work?

Too Hot to Handle is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

Advertisement

See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.