At the end of episode 10, Lana revealed that Harry and Beau were the joint winners of the the third season, and would be going home with $90,000.

Following three weeks on the island and lots of rule breaks, the winner for Too Hot to Handle season 3 has been revealed.

It comes after the biggest rule breakers of the series, Holly and Nathan, won back the prize money, as the balance dropped to zero - the lowest it's ever gone on the series.

This is still a lot less than the original $200,000 prize pot. For season 3 Too Hot to Handle doubled the prize money to $200,000 - and doubled the fines for rule breaks.

Georgia, Harry and Beau as a couple, and Nathan were all in the running to be crowned this year's winner, as Lana felt they'd learnt the most from the experience.

It was just up to the remaining Too Hot to Handle season 3 contestants to vote for who they thought had learnt most from the experience.

After the votes, Lana gathered all the contestants and revealed that Harry and Beau had received the most votes and would therefore be going home with the $90,000 cash prize.

"I cannot believe this," Beau said.

"We went from nothing, to being in love and -" Harry added.

Nathan finished in second place, while Georgia came in third place.

"Runner-up never felt so good," Nathan said, as he admitted he would have voted for Beau and Harry if he was given the chance to.

"I'm actually really proud of myself and Nathan," Holly said.

"I've made friendships and this is going to last a lifetime for me," Georgia added.

