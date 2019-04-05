Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be presenting the show Monday to Thursday (8th-11th April).

“I am absolutely over the moon to be joining This Morning with my best mate John Barrowman over Easter,” Atack told The Sun.

“It’s a dream come true to be presenting one of my favourite shows. I look ­forward to being on the iconic sofa. We’re going to have so much fun.”

Atack came runner-up to Harry Redknapp on the 2018 edition of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, while campmate Barrowman finished in third place.

While This Morning will be Atack’s first major presenting job, Barrowman is no stranger to hosting. One of the original presenters of Live & Kicking, Barrowman has fronted the likes of The Kids Are All Right and How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?. He also hosted This Morning in 2012 and earlier this year with Holly Willoughby.

This Morning is on weekdays 10.30am