“I will behave myself,” he told Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford while appearing as a guest on Friday’s show. “I’m going to have a lot of fun and I will wear my glasses so I can read the teleprompter!”

This is Barrowman’s first major TV appearance since his work on reality show I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2018. The actor and presenter finished third overall, finishing behind Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp.

Schofield is still expected to host this Sunday’s Dancing on Ice on Sunday.

Advertisement

This Morning is on 10.30am weekdays, ITV