Hosted by Love is Blind's Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the new show will take six couples – all of whom are on the edge of becoming engaged – and tests their commitment to each other by giving them the opportunity to date other people.

While Netflix's Love is Blind came to an end with a fiery reunion episode last week, the dating shenanigans are set to continue next month with The Ultimatum – a brand new dating experiment from the Love is Blind makers.

Over eight weeks, the couples will get to know each other before they decide whether to stay with their original partner and marry or break up with them forever.

Read on for everything we know so far about The Ultimatum.

The Ultimatum release date

Netflix's brand new dating experiment The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On arrives on the streamer on Wednesday 6th April.

All eight episodes will arrive on the 6th, however the show's finale and reunion will land on Netflix on April 13th.

The show's hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced the new show at the end of the Love is Blind season 2 reunion, sharing a trailer for the upcoming series.

What is The Ultimatum?

The Ultimatum is a new dating show from the makers of Love is Blind which puts six couples to the ultimate test.

Each pair is approaching marriage, however one person in each couple is feeling more ready to pop the question than the other and issues an ultimate – they must agree to marry them or select a new potential partner from one of the other couples.

The couples then date each other and after eight weeks, they must decide whether they marry their original partner or break up and start afresh with someone else.

The Ultimatum contestants

Netflix has not yet officially introduced the six couples testing their relationships in The Ultimatum, however we got a taste of what's to come in the show's trailer.

“The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you,” one woman says in the teaser. “I definitely thought giving Jake the ultimatum would bring us together. It is doing the complete opposite,” another contestant adds.

The Ultimatum trailer

Netflix released a trailer for The Ultimatum on 4th March, with the dating experiment asking the question: "How do you know you've found the one?"

The Ultimate arrives on Netflix on 6th April. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.