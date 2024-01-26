As they filed into the room and walked through the castle halls, a popular song from The Hunger Games franchise played in the background.

The song played was The Hanging Tree from the dystopian film series and fans began sharing their excitement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Read more:

More like this

"Not the Hunger Games music HAHA #TheTraitors," one user wrote.

Another wrote: "The Hunger Games music!! STOP IT! I LOVE THIS SHOW #TheTraitors #TheTraitorsUK."

A further penned: "They playing The Hanging Tree from The Hunger Games???? Ohhh they are seriousssss! #TheTraitors"

Another perceptive user wrote: "The second Hunger Games reference this season after Paul's bow #TheTraitors."

Another user posted: "Playing The Hanging Tree from The Hunger Games in #TheTraitors finale is soooo eerie."

The hit song was first played in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, and was later revamped for the most recent prequel film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Traitors are available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.