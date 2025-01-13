The Traitors star Armani on how devastating loss led her to apply
Armani reveals her motivation to apply for The Traitors with her sister Maia.
It's the TV show that has got viewers gripped – with fans of The Traitors anxiously anticipating the final episodes to come, who will be ousted in banishment and who will be killed at the hands of the Traitors?
The show is well and truly in its stride in its third season, with a whole host of contestants having already been given the boot despite dreams of making it to the final.
One of the season's first Traitors, Armani, certainly made a splash on the primetime entertainment show with her confidence, outspoken musings and treacherous plans.
Unfortunately, she was banished in episode 3 as the Faithfuls sussed out her game plan and successfully nabbed their first Traitor of the season.
But it turns out that Armani's journey to The Traitors is one that is very personal, as she shares in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.
Speaking about why she and sister Maia decided to apply together, Armani revealed: "We both love the show, and I love games like Solitaire and Sudoku. Maia had applied and messaged me saying I should too.
"At that time, I was extremely depressed, because I’d had a miscarriage. The Traitors really was my escapism."
Read more:
- Meghan Markle's Netflix series With Love, Meghan delays release date
- Happy Valley creator unveils first look at new drama Riot Women with Sherwood and Line of Duty stars
Maia added: "I wouldn’t have wanted to go in solo, but I 100 per cent regret telling people we were sisters. It put a target on our backs."
It's safe to say that Armani's antics nabbed the attention of viewers, with many worrying that she would catch herself out early on in the game.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
But watching the season back, does she think that her behaviour was too much?
Armani revealed: "When I’m excited and whenever my emotions are high, I’m just like 'blah, blah, blah…' I’m hyperactive.
"After filming, I was diagnosed with ADHD. A lot of things in my life have become clearer! It’s allowed me to reflect on my behaviours on the show."
The Traitors continues Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Morgan Cormack is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering everything drama-related on TV and streaming. She previously worked at Stylist as an Entertainment Writer. Alongside her past work in content marketing and as a freelancer, she possesses a BA in English Literature.