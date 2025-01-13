One of the season's first Traitors, Armani, certainly made a splash on the primetime entertainment show with her confidence, outspoken musings and treacherous plans.

Unfortunately, she was banished in episode 3 as the Faithfuls sussed out her game plan and successfully nabbed their first Traitor of the season.

Armani. BBC / Studio Lambert

But it turns out that Armani's journey to The Traitors is one that is very personal, as she shares in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine.

Speaking about why she and sister Maia decided to apply together, Armani revealed: "We both love the show, and I love games like Solitaire and Sudoku. Maia had applied and messaged me saying I should too.

"At that time, I was extremely depressed, because I’d had a miscarriage. The Traitors really was my escapism."

Maia added: "I wouldn’t have wanted to go in solo, but I 100 per cent regret telling people we were sisters. It put a target on our backs."

It's safe to say that Armani's antics nabbed the attention of viewers, with many worrying that she would catch herself out early on in the game.

But watching the season back, does she think that her behaviour was too much?

Armani revealed: "When I’m excited and whenever my emotions are high, I’m just like 'blah, blah, blah…' I’m hyperactive.

"After filming, I was diagnosed with ADHD. A lot of things in my life have become clearer! It’s allowed me to reflect on my behaviours on the show."

The Traitors continues Wednesdays to Fridays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

