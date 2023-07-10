Fans were keen to see how she was thriving as a newly-single, independent woman thanks to her new hair extension line; while Lisa Rinna also launched her cosmetics brand, Rinna Beauty.

Cameras also captured a vulnerable side to Dorit Kemsley as she and her husband Paul "P.K." Kemsley dealt with the aftermath of their home being broken into.

However, it was an explosive cast trip to Aspen, Colorado that was the real talking point of the series. Previous grievances between cast members were aired, but it was Kathy Hilton's meltdown - where she left the rental home and stayed at another hotel until she was able to fly back to Beverly Hills - really set tongues wagging.

If you missed out on the action (where have you been?!), there’s plenty of time to catch up before season 13 begins!

But where can you watch RHOBH, and who is in the main cast? Read on to find out…

How to watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Lisa Rinna.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is available to watch on Hayu.

UK viewers can also catch all the action on ITVX, as can subscribers of NOW.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast

Fans of the show will know that the cast is ever-changing, with previous members including Yolanda Hadid, Lisa Vanderpump and Brandi Glanville.

The main cast of season 12 are:

Kyle Richards

Lisa Rinna

Erika Girardi

Dorit Kemsley

Garcelle Beauvais

Crystal Kung Minkoff

Sutton Stracke

Diana Jenkins

And while they may not be main ‘characters’ on the series, several faces appeared on screen as guests or friends of the main cast. They are:

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Kathy Hilton

Faye Resnick

How many seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are there?

First appearing on our screens back in 2010, there have been 12 past series of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - so there’s plenty of drama to catch up on if you’ve somehow fallen behind!

