The decision then came for the players to choose who they believed was the Mole: Muna, Michael or Sean.

As the cast of The Mole season 2 all reunited, host Ari Shapiro came to deliver the all important news.

He addressed the players and said: "This entire adventure has been leading up to this moment," before asking Muna, Michael and Sean to join the eliminated players.

"It's been an incredible adventure," he said. "And every single one of you have played your part. After all this time, it comes down to this moment. Right here, right now."

It was then revealed that it was in fact Sean who was the Mole all along!

Sean on The Mole. Bonnie Yap/Netflix

And then the time came to unveil the winner of The Mole season 2. It came down to Michael and Muna who, in anticipation, began questioning the answers they gave in the final quiz.

"Taking home the entire prize pot of $154,000," teased Shapiro.

He continued: "Muna, you voted for Sean. Michael also voted for Sean. But one of you answered more questions correctly on the quiz. I can tell you it was very, very close. Just two questions separated you."

As the suspenseful music subsided, the winner of The Mole season 2 was revealed to be Michael!

Michael on The Mole. Bonnie Yap/Netflix

"I just won The Mole season 2," Michael said. "$154,000! I cannot believe it."

"To see Michael win, I'm so happy for him," Muna said. "But at the same time, you know, to see myself so close! Two questions off."

The Mole seasons 1 and 2 are available to watch on Netflix now.

