As ever, there is a new cohort of contestants who will work together each week and test their skills and endurance – and a lot will be thrown at them as the episodes go on!

This is all in aid of adding money to the ever-growing prize fund, but there is one contestant who has been tasked with undermining the players and ensure the earnings are as low as possible

Dubbed as ‘the Mole’, they will have to do all this but steer clear of any suspicions from the other contestants.

But when can viewers experience all the action? Read on for everything you need to know about when The Mole season 2 is next on Netflix.

How many episodes are in The Mole season 2 on Netflix?

There are a total of 10 episodes in The Mole season 2.

Read on to find out when you can get your fix of even more of the reality TV show.

When are the next episodes of The Mole season 2 on Netflix?

Like many reality TV series on Netflix, The Mole season 2 is being released in three batches, with episodes airing every Friday.

Below is a full list of all the release dates for The Mole season 2:

Episodes 1-5 - Friday 28th June (out now)

Episodes 6-8 - Friday 7th July

Episodes 9-10 - Friday 12th July

The Mole season 2 trailer

Netflix released the trailer for The Mole season 2 earlier this month, letting fans in on what they can expect.

Below the trailer, Netflix wrote: "The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition series hosted by journalist Ari Shapiro. In this version, twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one of them will win at the end.

"Among the players is one person who has secretly been designated 'the Mole' and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. In the end, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot."

You can watch the full trailer below.

The Mole season 2 is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

