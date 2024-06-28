The Mole season 2 cast: Meet the full line-up of contestants
The game is on!
The Mole is back for a second season, filled with twists and turns like no other.
In season 2, 12 contestants will find themselves in a high-stakes competition in Malaysia as they all work together in a series of challenges to add money to an overall prize pot they could be in with a chance of winning. But there's a twist!
Among the players is "the Mole", who has been set the task of sabotaging the group's efforts at making money during the challenges, but they must remain undetected.
As viewers and the players alike try and work out who the Mole is, read on for everything you need to know about the season 2 cast.
Andy
Age: 65
Job: Forensic accountant
Instagram: @andymintzer
Andy is an avid escape room enthusiast, having completed 93 per cent of more than 600 escape rooms in existence around the world.
But is Andy the Mole? He says no. "The most fun part of this game is the missions — I want the missions to be as successful as possible to add money to the pot."
Deanna
Age: 50
Job: Web sleuth
Instagram: @realbaudimoovan
Many avid Netflix watchers will recognise Deanna as Baudi Moovan from Don't F**k With Cats, and now she is taking on a new challenge.
But is Deanna the Mole? She says no. "I am an absolutely terrible liar. This isn't a low-key brag … I wish I was better. I don't know if it has something to do with being autistic, but always assumed that I lacked the nuance to do it well."
Hannah
Age: 23
Job: Marketing consultant
Instagram: @hannahburnns
23-year-old Hannah is a student pilot and has a Doberman puppy named Bane. One of the scariest events in her life was when she had to complete a blind landing in a single-engine prop plane.
But is Hannah the Mole? She says no. "I'm team $$$ and here to WIN the whole pot."
Jennifer
Age: 28
Job: Program analyst
Instagram: @ay_venezuela
Jennifer is quite the avid traveller, having visited six of the six continents.
But is Jennifer the Mole? She says no. "I am too competitive and wouldn’t be able to throw challenges."
Melissa
Age: 34
Job: Poker player
Instagram: @mel.lummus
Melissa is a competitive pinball player and has played in more than 75 tournaments last year alone!
But is Melissa the Mole? She says no. "I usually wear my heart on my sleeve, and this game is a marathon — not a sprint — so I’m much more interested in unearthing the truth than in hiding it."
Michael
Age: 30
Job: Parking manager
Instagram: @mobrien22
Michael travels the United States competing in tournaments in a gay flag football league.
But is Michael the Mole? He says no. "I talk way too much to be the Mole."
Muna
Age: 24
Job: Software engineer
Instagram: @munaabdulahi_
Muna is a spoken word poet and has also circumnavigated the world on a ship!
But is Munda the Mole? She says no. "I am a detective at heart."
Neesh
Age: 30
Job: Marketer
Instagram: @neesh__me
When in high school, Neesh earned himself the nickname of 'Lavish' because of his love of getting massages.
But is Neesh the Mole? He says no. "Lying isn't in my genes. I'm the great-great-great-great-grand-nephew of Abraham 'Honest Abe' Lincoln."
Ryan
Age: 33
Job: Volleyball coach
Instagram: @ryanw270
Ryan can do a 30-inch box jump despite only be 5ft 2! The 33-year-old is married to her high school sweetheart and they have four children together.
But is Ryan the Mole? She says no. "I am a team player, and I want the biggest prize at the end to take home!"
Sean
Age: 42
Job: Retired undercover cop
Instagram: N/A
Stay at home dad Sean loves '80s and '90s boy bands, but could he be the Mole?
He said: "I'm here to compete for my family and win cash. I don't have what it takes to sabotage or ruin people's chances of winning money."
Tony
Age: 24
Job: VIP host
Instagram: @tonyyyalejandro
Tony's average screen time is 19 hours, but does this make him the Mole?
"Hiding my true intentions for that long sounds exhausting, and I don’t have the mental stamina to keep that act up."
Quaylyn
Age: 41
Job: Bus driver
Instagram: N/A
Quaylyn says he is "too honest" and plays around "too much" to be the Mole.
