Who is Muna Abdulahi? Meet The Mole season 2 contestant
Here's what you need to know.
A group of 12 strangers all find themselves in a Malaysian forest as the second season of The Mole commences, in which they must do all they can to add to their prize pot.
But much like season 1, there is a Mole whose job is to prevent the wider group from building the prize, all while remaining undetected.
Across the season, the players must keep note of their teammates and take part in quizzes to guess the true identity of the Mole.
Among the players is Muna Abdulahi, who will stop at nothing to get to the truth...
Read on for everything you need to know about her and whether or not she could be the Mole.
More like this
Muna Abdulahi - key facts
Age: 24
Instagram: @munaabdulahi_
Job: Software engineer
Who is Muna Abdulahi on The Mole season 2?
Muna Abdulahi is a 24-year-old software engineer - and once circumnavigated the world on a ship! She is also an award-winning spoken word poet.
Muna often shares her poetry on her social media, with one being titled Pronounce Us Correctly, which is available to watch on YouTube.
Is Muna Abdulahi the Mole?
Well, according to Muna, she is not the Mole. As for why, she said: "I'm a detective at heart."
What has Muna Abdulahi said about The Mole season 2?
Muna has shared her excitement about being a part of The Mole season 2, telling her followers to "get ready" for her appearance.
In an Instagram post, Muna wrote: "A HIJABI MUSLIM WOMAN is playing in a social-strategy reality game show!!
"I've kept this secret for a year and my heart can’t take how in a month, the girl who grew up loving these shows never in a million years thought she would see herself represented…. & here I am.
"One thing is for sure, we are not background characters, GET READY!!! June 28 is going to be the craziest ride!!"
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The first five episodes of The Mole season 2 are available to watch on Netflix now.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.