Across the season, the players must keep note of their teammates and take part in quizzes to guess the true identity of the Mole.

Among the players is Muna Abdulahi, who will stop at nothing to get to the truth...

Read on for everything you need to know about her and whether or not she could be the Mole.

Muna Abdulahi - key facts

Age: 24

Instagram: @munaabdulahi_

Job: Software engineer

Who is Muna Abdulahi on The Mole season 2?

Muna Abdulahi is a 24-year-old software engineer - and once circumnavigated the world on a ship! She is also an award-winning spoken word poet.

Muna often shares her poetry on her social media, with one being titled Pronounce Us Correctly, which is available to watch on YouTube.

The cast of The Mole with Ari Shapiro.

Is Muna Abdulahi the Mole?

Well, according to Muna, she is not the Mole. As for why, she said: "I'm a detective at heart."

What has Muna Abdulahi said about The Mole season 2?

Muna has shared her excitement about being a part of The Mole season 2, telling her followers to "get ready" for her appearance.

In an Instagram post, Muna wrote: "A HIJABI MUSLIM WOMAN is playing in a social-strategy reality game show!!

"I've kept this secret for a year and my heart can’t take how in a month, the girl who grew up loving these shows never in a million years thought she would see herself represented…. & here I am.

"One thing is for sure, we are not background characters, GET READY!!! June 28 is going to be the craziest ride!!"

The first five episodes of The Mole season 2 are available to watch on Netflix now.

