Premiering on the streaming site on Friday, 7th October, the revived series sees 12 players completing assignments to earn money for the group pot. However, one of the 12 players is actually the "Mole" and has been casted specifically to sabotage the assignments and cause the group to earn the least amount of money as possible.

Netflix's The Mole is the latest reality TV to get everyone talking.

Following 10 episodes, it was finally revealed who was behind all this trouble and who this year's Mole is.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's The Mole.

Who is the Mole?

Kesi, The Mole Netflix

After much suspicion, it was finally revealed that Kesi was The Mole.

In the finale, the show's host Alex Wagner gave the final three contestants Joi, Will and Kesi "one final chance to fill the pot" on their last mission.

Together they had to locate canisters hidden across the territory, avoiding the automatic drones that were put in place to sabotage them.

The finalists managed to secure $5k, putting the total winnings at $101.5k, but before they found out who would be winning the money, The Mole had to reveal themselves, as Kesi finally came forward.

It comes after each contestant chose who they thought was The Mole. Joi chose Will, while Kesi chose accused Joi. As Will was the only person to guess Kesi correctly, he walked away with the $100k jackpot - congrats!

