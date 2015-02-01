Age: 24

Famous, why? Former TOWIE cast member and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate

Bio: Joey Essex has reality show form, rising to fame for his tan-loving, white teeth-flashing antics on The Only Way Is Essex. He brought us the word 'reem' (basically meaning great) before heading into the jungle in 2013 to do just about every Bushtucker Trial on offer. He's also racked up a few of his own shows, including travel series Educating Joey Essex. Joey's never been snowboarding or skiing but says he's "heard a lot of people talking about it". It doesn't bode well, but one of The Jump's trainer has dubbed him Joey 'the Eagle' Essex, so definitely don't count him out.

Then: Joey getting a spray tan and trying to speak Spanish on TOWIE

Now: Joey in Africa feeling like David Attenborough

The Jump starts this Sunday at 7:00pm on Channel 4