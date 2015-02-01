The Jump 2015: Meet Joey Essex
The former TOWIE star's never been skiing or snowboarding, but don't write him off – he's earned an impressive nickname from the trainers
Name: Joey Essex
Jump nickname: Joey 'the Eagle' Essex
Age: 24
Famous, why? Former TOWIE cast member and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmate
Bio: Joey Essex has reality show form, rising to fame for his tan-loving, white teeth-flashing antics on The Only Way Is Essex. He brought us the word 'reem' (basically meaning great) before heading into the jungle in 2013 to do just about every Bushtucker Trial on offer. He's also racked up a few of his own shows, including travel series Educating Joey Essex. Joey's never been snowboarding or skiing but says he's "heard a lot of people talking about it". It doesn't bode well, but one of The Jump's trainer has dubbed him Joey 'the Eagle' Essex, so definitely don't count him out.
