The Jump 2015: Joey Essex's new nickname, ski slope selfies and skeleton fear
As this year's celebrity competitors continue ski jump training, we learn Joey Essex has a new Eddie the Eagle-inspired nickname, there's fear among the pack and there's plenty of ski slope selfies...
It's just a matter of weeks until Channel 4's ski-themed reality show The Jump kicks off and the celebrities are keeping us up to date with their Austria-based antics online.
In between training for the dreaded ski jump, skeleton runs and bobsleigh, they're posting scary-looking snaps of the slopes, bundles of selfies, revealing new nicknames and admitting their ski-based fears.
Here former TOWIE star Joey Essex, former rugby star Mike Tindall, newbies Chloe Madeley and Jodie Kidd and more give us a peek behind the scenes...
Joey Essex appears to be doing really rather well, already picking up a new nickname "Essex the Eagle" in a nod to champ jumper and trainer Eddie the Eagle
The competitors are taking film watching breaks between all of the ski training
The onesie says it all really; sleep beats speed
Back to that film watching
A bit of casual sitting in the woods because, well, who knows?
Singer Stacey Solomon and Jackass' Steve-O are getting into the spirit of the show
Socialite Lady Victoria Hervey is feeling the skeleton pain
As she gives a sneak peek at the challenge they're all facing. You first?
New addition to the line-up Chloe Madeley and former rugby star Mike Tindall show off some Dancing on Ice-style skills
As she gives us another look at that dreaded ski jump
Former JLS star JB Gill seems to be enjoying the outfits
New recruit Jodie Kidd is too
Ski slope selfies are pouring in
JB showss off the bobsleighs they're training in
As Mike Tindall presents the route
Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts is feeling the fear
But the ski-amigos are going to go for it
And Steve-O's found a way to lift his spirits...
The Jump returns next month on Channel 4
