This is where the Honesty Box comes in. In what has been described as a "state-of-the-art lie detection system", it will ask probing questions about the contestants' true feelings, but if they lie, it will see the £100,000 trust fund reduce bit by bit.

The use of lie detector tests aren't new when it comes to television, with the likes of Love Never Lies, The Jeremy Kyle Show and Love Island all having used variations in the past and prompting criticism from some viewers.

For Love Island, the lie detector tests are no longer part of the series, having been scrapped in 2019 in light of the death of Jeremy Kyle Show guest Steve Dymond, who is believed to have taken his own life seven days after failing a polygraph test on the daytime show.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was ultimately cancelled, although a coroner found in a subsequent inquest that there was "no causal link" between his appearance on the show and his death.

When Love Island did use the system, it would often cause upset or joy in the villa - depending what the answer was.

With the introduction of a new lie detection software in The Honesty Box, the question was posed to Pattison and Light as to how the contestants are looked after - with lie reveals proving to be quite tense amongst the contestants.

The Honesty Box. Channel 4

"I had a wonderful job of holding them there in Truetopia," Light exclusively told RadioTimes.com. "We did have counsellors there as well, there were people there to chat to if they had things that would spill over. But I think our role was very nourishing. They knew that they were supported for sure. There was a lot of duty of care."

Pattison added that there was a "great team" of psychologists on the show who were on-hand to "support anybody" during and beyond the series.

She explained: "What's fundamentally different about our show is we're not trying to make anyone look stupid. Human beings are multi-faceted, not everyone is great all the time. Some people will tell lies, but it might've been a mistake.

"Also telling a lie doesn't make you a bad person. So I think we're not there to bastardise anyone, which I think is hugely different to certainly the TV I used to make."

Pattison noted that she made "a conscious effort" to check on each and every one of the contestants after filming wrapped on the show, whether it be asking them if they enjoyed their time on the programme or what their life is like now.

"A little bit of it is because I'm a total gossip but a lot of it is because I really care and again, no one did that for me," she told RadioTimes.com.

"And I know I'm not the only one who's done it. [The] production company, Channel [4], everybody, so we took that responsibility very seriously and I'd like to think all the cast are just really excited about the show getting out there and everyone seeing them because they did so great."

Vicky Pattison and Lucinda Light. Channel 4

Opening up further on the technology used, Light claimed that it has up to "87/88 per cent" accuracy, which saw the contestants quickly "tighten up and tell the truth".

And the Honesty Box isn't a conventional type of lie detection either, with Pattison explaining that it's "a room with AI technology that registers everything, your body movements, heart rate, even your eye movements, and knows if you’re lying".

She said ahead of the series: "Every couple of days, all of the Truetopians will get asked to spend time in the Honesty Box and they'll get asked questions. It will basically be about something that's happened in actuality in Truetopia or it might be about past relationships, or an opinion that they have that might be somewhat divisive.

"They're given the opportunity to tell the truth, and they have to make that really important decision between protecting the relationship with a little white lie or protecting the Trust Fund and trying to be the honest best version of themselves. So you see a couple of them really struggling with that journey."

The Honesty Box starts tonight (Monday 28th April) at 9pm on E4.

