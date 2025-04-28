As the daters explore different connections, they are tested by the Honesty Box, a lie detection system asking probing questions about their true feelings.

If they tell the truth, it could impact their new romances, but if they lie, money is deducted from the £100,000 prize pot.

But who are the daters taking part? Read on to learn more about the cast of The Honesty Box.

The Honesty Box cast

Chantelle

Jacob

Jess

Jessie-May

Kane

Maldini

Noel

Richie

Rose

Tobias

Tommy

Vikki

Chantelle

Chantelle. Channel 4.

Age: 28

Job: Digital marketer

Location: London

Chantelle is a digital marketer by day and a strip club host by night, something she describes as an "interesting environment" where she hosts and organises the dance floors.

"By facing that, my dirty laundry will be out there, and I'm OK with that," Chantelle said of facing The Honesty Box. "I've never been afraid of honesty. The Honesty Box should be more afraid of me."

Jacob

Jacob. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Marketing director

Location: London

Jacob was born in New Zealand before he moved to France to study and then to London in order to gain some "stability".

But Jacob is quite the jet-setter, currently spending time in Morocco, where he is setting up a project to rescue animals.

"I love to travel," he told Channel 4. "I love to be on the move. I'd say my lifestyle is lavish and basic. It's good to have a bit of both."

Jess

Jess. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Property inspector

Location: North Wales

Confident, spontaneous and bubbly Jess is "a bit of a free spirit who likes to try new things" - enter The Honesty Box!

While on the show, Jess is looking for the opposite of most people's types. "I actually prefer fairer hair," she said. "Blue eyes, tall, nice teeth. Dress well. I don't think I'm asking for too much."

Jessie-May

Jessie-May. Channel 4

Age: 27

Job: Marketing manager

Location: Somerset

Jessie-May is quite opinionated when it comes to dating, with the 27-year-old having "quite traditional dating values, but with a bit of an iOS upgrade".

She explained: "For instance, I love it when the guy pays, and I appreciate that, but I will sometimes just run and quickly go get the bill. Or sometimes I’d like to take him away on holiday. If he's lucky enough, who knows? No one's ever made it that far yet, but there's hope."

Kane

Kane. Channel 4

Age: 25

Job: Roofer

Location: Bolton

Kane has been single for around eight months, and is looking for "a nice girl" while in The Honesty Box.

"I would describe myself as being a good boyfriend," he said. "I like to get my own way a little bit, but I do treat my woman with a lot of affection and respect."

Maldini

Maldini.

Age: 29

Job: Housing associate

Location: Basingstoke

Another jet-setter is Maldini, who has lived in Zimbabwe, England, Scotland, America and Spain having been a semi-professional footballer.

Maldini left his football career when his brother suddenly passed away with pneumonia. "He had been asking me how training was going," he explained. "So I never got to finish the trials and I've stayed in England since."

Noel

Noel. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Finance administrator

Location: Leeds

Stepping into The Honesty Box is Noel, but is she an honest person? When asked by Channel 4, the 29-year-old said: "I try to be an honest person. I try to be a good person. And for me, a good person definitely has honesty."

Richie

Richie. Channel 4

Age: 31

Job: Sports business owner

Location: Gloucestershire

Dependable, spontaneous and considerate Richie has been single for almost two years, with his last relationship ending because "she didn't want marriage and kids, and I'm looking to settle down".

Rose

Rose. Channel 4

Age: 25

Job: Cruise ship entertainer

Location: Yorkshire

Rose works on a cruise ship which, for her, is crazy "because it's like living in your own little bubble".

Having travelled to the likes of the Caribbean, Greece and Turkey, there is one place she is eager to go to... Truetopia.

Tobias

Tobias. Channel 4

Age: 29

Job: Car dealer

Location: Kent

In Truetopia, Tobias is looking for someone who is "down to earth, normal [and] definitely family-orientated".

He added: "Someone who doesn't mind going down the local on a Friday night with my mum and dad. Looks-wise, of course, plays a big part into it. I don't really have a preference for blonde or brunette recently. I've dated both in the past. Not too short, as I'm relatively tall."

Tommy

Tommy. Channel 4

Age: 24

Job: Online fitness salesman

Location: St Albans

Tommy first began his career running his own football coaching business, but soon realised he wanted more freedom and adventure, and so shifted to online fitness sales.

He explained: "Helping coaches support others in making positive change with their health and fitness, while working remotely from places like Thailand. It’s opened up a lifestyle where I can grow, connect with amazing people, and do something that actually makes a difference."

Vikki

Vikki. Channel 4

Age: 34

Job: PR consultant

Location: Dorset

Vikki is looking for a man, not a project. "I'm a little bit older, and it's very likely that the person that I meet has been in past relationships and has emotional intelligence," she said.

"I'm hoping that the projects, and the work, [have] been done for me. He knows himself and is able to be emotionally intelligent. Someone who communicates in a way that we can just have a serious relationship and not go around with all the games."

The Honesty Box starts on Monday 28th April at 9pm on E4.

