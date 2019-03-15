For the first time, Channel 4 will also broadcast a Junior edition of Bake Off. The 15-part Junior Bake Off will air later this year.

Love Productions' chief executive Richard McKerrow said, “We are delighted to have extended Bake Off’s stay on Channel 4 after two great years together.

"We have been hugely encouraged by the audience response and feedback the show has received during its time on Channel 4 and are thrilled to be bringing Junior Bake Off to the Channel. It seems particularly appropriate to be announcing news of the extension on Channel 4 as we enjoy Bake Off’s tenth anniversary on British television.”

Channel 4 acquired Bake Off from the BBC in 2016, with the broadcaster acquiring the show in a reported £75 million deal.

When the programme moved channels, original hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, alongside judge Mary Berry, quit the show.

Prue Leith stepped in alongside judge Paul Hollywood, with newcomers Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding joining the series as presenters.

Bake Off has becomes "one of the best loved programmes on Channel 4" according to Channel 4's director of programmes Ian Katz. 9.3 million tuned in to see Rahul Mandal crowned 2018’s champion.

"We’re delighted to be continuing our fantastically collaborative partnership with Love Productions and especially to be discovering a new generation of British baking talent with Junior Bake Off,” Katz added.

The series has also seen its own spin-offs on the channel, with The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer currently on our screens.

An impressive host of celebrities have taken to the tent to raise awareness for the fundraiser – with James Acaster’s abysmal attempts to make flapjacks going viral.

The Great British Bake Off returns later this year on Channel 4. The Great Celebrity Bake Off continues on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4