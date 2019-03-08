Did you spot this hilarious detail in the Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief?
Lord Sugar's receptionist was definitely not looking at what she was meant to on her computer...
From Claude in a conga line to THAT balloon-based balls-up, the first episode of this year’s Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief served up some truly classic Apprentice moments.
And with Omid Djalili facing the firing finger after accidentally “flapping male genitals” in front of a charity cabaret crowd, the second instalment was packed with plenty of laughs too.
But did you notice the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it joke spread throughout the episode?
Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted that the receptionist appeared to be skiving off her normal generic spreadsheet duties for some extra-circular activities.
First off, while welcoming back all ten celebrities into the boardroom, she appeared to be enjoying a quick game of solitaire…
And while the losing Boys side were waiting to return to the boardroom, viewers could briefly catch a game of Pac Man on the receptionist’s screen…
By the time the bottom three candidates were waiting for Lord Sugar to make his final decision, she had moved on to watching cat videos on YouTube.
We would say we hope she switches back to Excel before Lord Sugar catches her, but being the true Apprentice fans we are, we could never resist a double-firing. Sorry, Francis.