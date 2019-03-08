But did you notice the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it joke spread throughout the episode?

Eagle-eyed viewers will have spotted that the receptionist appeared to be skiving off her normal generic spreadsheet duties for some extra-circular activities.

First off, while welcoming back all ten celebrities into the boardroom, she appeared to be enjoying a quick game of solitaire…

And while the losing Boys side were waiting to return to the boardroom, viewers could briefly catch a game of Pac Man on the receptionist’s screen…

By the time the bottom three candidates were waiting for Lord Sugar to make his final decision, she had moved on to watching cat videos on YouTube.

Advertisement

We would say we hope she switches back to Excel before Lord Sugar catches her, but being the true Apprentice fans we are, we could never resist a double-firing. Sorry, Francis.