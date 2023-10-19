Surviving Paradise on Netflix cast: Full line-up
Meet the 12 contestants battling through an unforgettable summer.
As a group of 12 unsuspecting strangers head to paradise, expecting the summer of a lifetime, they're in for a shock when they are banished to the wilderness below a luxury villa.
Surviving Paradise is Netflix's latest reality TV show, which will follow a group of strangers as they try to out-scheme and out-strategise their opponents to win a life-changing cash prize.
With the nine-part series now available to watch on Netflix, read on for all the information you need to know about the 12 contestants experiencing a summer like never before.
Surviving Paradise cast
- Lellies
- Alex
- Aaron
- Copan
- Sarah Kate
- Tabitha
- Sisco
- Hayley
- Shae
- Linda
- Taylor
- Justin
The Netflix show will be hosted by stand-up comedian, podcaster and TV show host Jessimae Peluso, who will guide the contestants along their journey.
How does Surviving Paradise work?
Despite it sounding fairly challenging, it's quite straightforward.
Similar to Too Hot to Handle, 12 contestants believe they are about to live their best lives in a beautiful villa, but everything soon becomes clear.
Before they can truly have the summer of a lifetime, they have to start out at the bottom and survive in the woods without any lavish amenities.
They will live in the wilderness but will have opportunities to make a return to the villa, provided they excel in challenges and alliances.
This will all be done in the hopes of winning a life-changing $100,000.
