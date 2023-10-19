With the nine-part series now available to watch on Netflix, read on for all the information you need to know about the 12 contestants experiencing a summer like never before.

Surviving Paradise cast

Lellies

Alex

Aaron

Copan

Sarah Kate

Tabitha

Sisco

Hayley

Shae

Linda

Taylor

Justin

The Netflix show will be hosted by stand-up comedian, podcaster and TV show host Jessimae Peluso, who will guide the contestants along their journey.

How does Surviving Paradise work?

Linda, Taylor, Alexis, Lellies, Tabitha, Sarah Kate in Surviving Paradise. Netflix

Despite it sounding fairly challenging, it's quite straightforward.

Similar to Too Hot to Handle, 12 contestants believe they are about to live their best lives in a beautiful villa, but everything soon becomes clear.

Before they can truly have the summer of a lifetime, they have to start out at the bottom and survive in the woods without any lavish amenities.

They will live in the wilderness but will have opportunities to make a return to the villa, provided they excel in challenges and alliances.

This will all be done in the hopes of winning a life-changing $100,000.

Surviving Paradise is available to stream on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

