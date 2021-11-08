Meet the star-studded celebrity line-up for Strictly the Real Full Monty 2021

The Real Full Monty is back this Christmas with a new line-up of celebrities who’ll be taking off their kit in the name of cancer awareness.

Strictly the Real Full Monty, which will be hosted by Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, will see 10 new famous faces put on a show for a Blackpool audience to raise awareness of life-saving cancer checks.

“I’m so excited to be working with a new brilliant, bold and brave line-up of celebrities for Strictly the Real Full Monty,” Banjo said in a statement.

“It’s going to be our biggest musical dance extravaganza yet and we are determined to get the message out there that early cancer checks in intimate areas save lives. So don’t forget to check your bits and baubles this Christmas!”

From Strictly Come Dancing stars and singers, to Love Island contestants and TV presenters, this year’s contestants are a varied bunch – but you’re bound to recognise them.

Read on for everything you need to know about Strictly the Real Full Monty and its celebrity line-up.

Laila Morse

Getty

Laila Morse is best known for playing Mo Harris in EastEnders from 2000 until 2021. She has appeared in The Bill, Great Expectations, Dancing on Ice, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity MasterChef. Morse is also the sister of Oscar winner Gary Oldman.

James and Ola Jordan

Getty

Professional dancer couple James and Ola Jordan will be taking part in Strictly the Real Full Monty’s upcoming series.

Both James and Ola were professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing from 2006 until 2013 and 2015 respectively, with the pair appearing on All Star Mr & Mrs, Dancing on Wheels and Through the Keyhole.

Ola is a judge on Poland’s Dancing with the Stars and has competed on The Jump, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and Celebrity Coach Trip, while James has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Pointless, Dancing on Ice.

Duncan James

Getty

Duncan James is a singer and actor, who is best known as a member of Blue – a boy band that secured number one hits with Too Close, If You Come Back and Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.

James has since appeared on Dancing on Ice, The Bill, Grease: The School Musical, Celebrity Juice, Pointless Celebrities, The Celebrity Circle and Celebrity Masterchef, while he played Ryan Knight on Hollyoaks from 2016 until 2018.

Christine McGuinness

Getty

Christine McGuinness is a former beauty queen and the wife of Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness.

She is best known for appearing on reality series The Real Housewives of Cheshire and has appeared on This Morning, Good Morning Britain, Loose Women, Steph’s Packed Lunch and Hey Tracey.

Colin Jackson

Getty

Colin Jackson is an Olympic athlete, who won a silver medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games. He held the world records for the 110m hurdles and the 60m hurdles for over a decade and 27 years respectively.

Since retiring from athletics, Jackson took part on Strictly Come Dancing, Who Do You Think You Are, Sunday Life and Dancing on Ice.

Brenda Edwards

Getty

Singer and actress Brenda Edwards is best known for coming in fourth place on The X Factor series two before starring in West End musicals such as Chicago, Carmen Jones, We Will Rock You, Hairspray and Sister Act: The Musical.

Edwards has also appeared on Loose Women, Songs of Praise, The Wright Way, and The Singer Takes It All.

Martin Roberts

Getty

TV presenter Martin Roberts currently hosts BBC One’s Homes Under the Hammer and Talk Radio’s Home Rule with Martin Roberts.

He also regularly appears on The One Show and BBC Breakfast, and has competed on Ready Steady Cook, Celebrity MasterChef, Hole in the Wall, Pointless and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

Teddy Soares

Getty

Teddy Soares rose to fame after competing in the most recent series of ITV2’s Love Island.

Soares was a senior financial consultant before signing up for Love Island’s 2021 series, in which he placed third alongside Faye Winter.

Demi Jones

Getty

Demi Jones is the second Love Island alumni to take part in Strictly the Real Full Monty this year.

Jones took part in Love Island’s 2020 series, coming in third place alongside Luke Mabbott. Since leaving the villa, Jones has become a social media influencer and earlier this year, she announced that she had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

