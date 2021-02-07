EastEnders’ Big Mo set to leave Walford but “no doubt she’ll be back”

The BBC has confirmed EastEnders veteran Laila Morse will be leaving the soap.

The actress debuted her beloved character Big Mo on the soap back in 2000 and has dipped in out over the last two decades. Big Mo is known for her no nonsense attitude on the square and is a member of the much-loved Slater family.

A BBC spokesperson told : “Just like many occasions before, Big Mo will be departing Walford. But as always, she’ll no doubt be back in the not too distant future.”

It’s not yet know when Morses’ latest departure will air.

It was recently confirmed that Davood Ghadami will be leaving Walford as Kush Kazemi, with bosses planning a “huge plot” around his exit this year. The actor joined the soap in 2014 and leaves after six years.

An EastEnders spokesperson told : “We can confirm Davood will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end next year. Davood has been a wonderful addition to EastEnders and we wish him all the best for the future.”

An insider added: “Bosses have a huge plot planned, but although Davood was told in January, his departure is not for a very long time yet. In fact Kush will be on screen until well into 2021. It’s a shame and he will be missed by everyone at Elstree but sometimes the cost of having a big storyline means losing big characters.”

After playing Max Branning for 15 years, Jake Wood is planning to leave Walford for good, although the door is being left open for a potential return at some point in the future. The actor is moving on to other projects after taking part in some of the most dramatic storylines in recent memory.

Wood said in a statement: “I’ve had 15 wonderful years at EastEnders and have made some truly great friends. I’ll, of course, miss everyone there but I’m grateful they have left the door open for Max and I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds.”

An EastEnders insider added: “Sometimes in soapland, big characters have to leave. Bosses are staying tight-lipped about what they have planned for Max but considering he has played a major part in the show for over 15 years they are clearly planning something big and he will not be departing Walford quietly. Everyone will be sad to see Jake go as he is not only a great person to have on set but he’s also a fantastic actor.”

