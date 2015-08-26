The new specials will see famous faces reporting direct from the Strictly studio with exclusive backstage access to rehearsals ahead of the weekend’s main show. Exciting stuff, right?

Fan favourite Robin Windsor, who isn't part of the dancing line-up this year, will be making appearances on ITT alongside regulars Karen Hardy and Ian Waite – and Joanne Clifton.

Joanne, who joined the cast and partnered Scott Mills last autumn, won't be dancing with a celebrity this series. Instead she'll be this year's ITT dance expert (as well, of course, as taking part in the group performances).

More like this

"I'm thrilled that I'm returning to the Strictly family and I am really looking forward to bringing lots and lots of fun to It Takes Two this year – it's going to be an amazing series!" said Windsor, while Clifton added: "So bloomin’ excited about my new role on Strictly Come Dancing, can’t wait to join the It Takes Two team and work with Zoe and the gang who are all ace!"

ITT host Zoe Ball added: "I can't wait to get back into the It Takes Two Glitterdome, my home from home, and dust off the sparkly shoes and jumpers and start grilling our glorious strictly Class of 2015 daily on their trials and tribulations and tangos – and what a line up so far! I’m thrilled that my gorgeous dance partner Ian Waite and our Queen of Choreography Karen Hardy will get to welcome Joanne Clifton and Robin Windsor to the bosom of our beautiful It Takes Two family. No rhinestone will go unturned. I love this job. I'm counting down the days…"

It Takes Two returns to BBC2 weeknights next month

Advertisement

Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.