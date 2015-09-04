Strictly Come Dancing star Jamelia: "I don't think anyone is automatically safe"
"Don’t put any money on me, that’s all I’m saying," says the Loose Women panellist
While we are yet to see any of this year's Strictly Come Dancing contestants move around the dance floor, the celebrities themselves have had a sneak peek at their competition. And according to Loose Women panellist Jamelia, it's too early to pick any potential finalists...
"When we were rehearsing, I thought that there were going to be obviously amazing people. And, you know, sometimes there are a few clangers. There are no clangers!" she told us earlier this week.
"That gets you a lot more nervous," she added. "I don’t think that anyone is automatically safe. We are all going to have to work our butts off, which is a plus for me anyway."
The competitive element of the show is yet to kick in - "We’re all supporting each other. The pros have said that’s going to change. I don’t think it will" - but Jamelia says she's already obsessed with all things Strictly.
"We’ve only really been rehearsing two days in all, and you become obsessed with it. This weekend I was washing up and I was [dancing]. My daughters were like, 'Mummy, what are you doing?!'. I was like, ‘I’m not your mummy anymore, I’m a dancer now!’"
The Superstar singer is hoping to make her daughters proud during Strictly's 13th series. "I showed them the routine. I am like the family joke. Literally the one that can't dance."
But whether she'll impress the judges is another matter. "Don’t put any money on me, that’s all I’m saying..."
Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1