"That gets you a lot more nervous," she added. "I don’t think that anyone is automatically safe. We are all going to have to work our butts off, which is a plus for me anyway."

The competitive element of the show is yet to kick in - "We’re all supporting each other. The pros have said that’s going to change. I don’t think it will" - but Jamelia says she's already obsessed with all things Strictly.

"We’ve only really been rehearsing two days in all, and you become obsessed with it. This weekend I was washing up and I was [dancing]. My daughters were like, 'Mummy, what are you doing?!'. I was like, ‘I’m not your mummy anymore, I’m a dancer now!’"

The Superstar singer is hoping to make her daughters proud during Strictly's 13th series. "I showed them the routine. I am like the family joke. Literally the one that can't dance."

But whether she'll impress the judges is another matter. "Don’t put any money on me, that’s all I’m saying..."

