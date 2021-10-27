Strictly’s John Whaite reveals the one thing he disagrees with Craig Revel Horwood on
The Strictly star has opened up about the judges' critiques.
Published:
Strictly’s John Whaite and Johannes Radebe shot to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard last weekend with their high-scoring Charleston, and while the judges sang their praises on Saturday, the Bake Off winner has opened up about facing the critiques – and what he disagrees with Craig Revel Horwood on.
When asked how he copes with the judges’ feedback, the Strictly Come Dancing star told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that it comes with the territory.
“It’s part of the learning process isn’t it, you know you can either sit there and be offended and feel ashamed of yourself or you can say to yourself right well that’s where I need to improve.
“These guys have earned their stripes, you know. They’re in that position because they’ve worked blooming hard. So we’ve listened to them, and we take onboard everything they say.
“And even people saying last week that Craig underscored us, he scored us according to his set of principles that day. And what he was looking for so I think it was fair, it’s completely fair.”
However, the Bake Off winner said that there’s one critique he can’t help, adding: “I can’t tuck my bum in though, Craig, when it’s such a big bum. That’s the only thing I disagree with.”
John and Johannes are tackling the Quickstep for Halloween Week this Saturday, with the list of Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances revealing that the couple are performing to Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Bad Moon Rising.
Additional reporting by Emma Bullimore.